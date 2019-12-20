Catherine Tresa to romance Kalyanram

Nandamuri Kalyanram is all set to promote his next film Entha Manchivaadavuraa which is slated for Sankranthi 2020 release. The actor after a short break will start his next film which is an action thriller and is titled Ravana. Venu Mallidi will make his directorial debut with this action thriller and the regular shoot will commence during the last week of January 2020. The makers are finalizing the actors and technicians.

Catherine Tresa has been picked up as one of the leading ladies in Ravana. The other actress is yet to be locked. Catherine loved her role and signed the project. Nandamuri Kalyanram’s NTR Arts will produce Ravana and the film releases during the second half of 2020.