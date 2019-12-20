Mekapati confirms Vizag will be AP’s capital

While different ministers in YS Jagan’s cabinet are making different statements on AP’s capital creating confusion among all, the AP Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Thursday confirmed that Visakapatnam will become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh as told by AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Legislative Assembly recently.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan has clearly said in the Legislative Assembly that AP would have three capitals which include Vizag as executive capital. And once Jagan gives a word, he won’t take it back,” Goutham Reddy said.

He was speaking at the two-day US-India Defense Ties conference that concluded on Thursday in Hyderbad

“You will never see a more welcoming state than Andhra Pradesh. With Vizag becoming capital, an economic revival will be coming to that area and investments will be coming in. I will see it as strategic advantage for entrepreneurs who like to look at Andhra Pradesh,” Goutham Reddy said.

Reeddy alleged that Visakhapatnam has been neglected for the last five years. “In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, after Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam was an industrial corridor. It should have been natural for us to get into Visakhapatnam. Actually, Visakhapatnam has been neglected over the last five years. It has great potential; there are lot of existing industries.”

He said that it is coastal based city with great growth prospects and has turned cosmopolitan over the past 30-40 years due to the different kinds of PSUs being established there. Goutham Reddy said, “It is right growth incubation centre that is poised to become the next Greenfield. The decision of the CM, I think it is going to serve the people of AP in great way.”