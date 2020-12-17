Megastar to grace Bigg Boss 4 Final

The fourth season of Bigg Boss is coming to an end this weekend and the grand final will take place on Sunday. Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 4 and the house has Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Ariyana and Harika are the contestants left in the final race. There are a lot of speculations going on about the Chief Guest who would grace the occasion.

It is heard that Megastar Chiranjeevi has been finalized as the guest and he gave his nod already. Chiranjeevi graced the final for Bigg Boss 3 and this would be the second time he will make his presence. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Acharya and he will shoot for the Bigg Boss 4 final tomorrow.