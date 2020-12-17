Naidu offers to quit politics if Jagan holds referendum

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu challenged Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw his 3 Capitals or go for a referendum seeking public opinion on Amaravati as the only Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu offered to quit politics forever if Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals plan received public sympathy or support from any section of society in the State. Amaravati is located at a central point in AP with six districts and 12 parliamentary constituencies on one side and another six districts and 12 parliamentary constituencies on the other side.

The TDP chief addressed the ‘Jana Bheri’ public meeting organised by Amaravati Parirakshana JAC in the Capital City area. Even the media surveys witnessed 80 percent respondents giving their choice for Amaravati. Whereas, the Chief Minister was going ahead with his dangerous 3 cards game with the farmers who sacrificed over 34,000 acres of their ancestral lands. Without any credibility, Jagan Reddy was now saying at the BC Sankranthi meeting that Amaravati agitation was being run by businessmen with real estate interests. In fact, the CM was himself a misguided businessman bent on destroying the Capital City and the State as well.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu deplored that over Rs. 10,000 Cr was spent already for developing basic infrastructure in the Capital City area but the atrocious Ministers and MLAs were describing it as a desert and a burial ground. The fake Chief Minister gave kisses to the voters at the time of elections but now he was giving blow after blow to all sections of people. In course of time, Amaravati would have the potential to create a wealth of Rs. 1 lakh Cr to Rs. 2 lakh Cr for the people of the entire state. No sane person would take the decision to shift Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.