Vijay’s Master Teaser: Racy and Action-packed

Yupp Advert

Tamil actor Vijay is on all-time high in his career with back to back hits. His next film Master is carrying terrific expectations and is aimed for January 13th release during Sankranthi in Telugu and Tamil. Khaidi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the Telugu teaser of the film is out today. Master teaser is packed with action and is set in a college backdrop. Vijay plays a professor in this action drama. Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead antagonist and the episodes between them are the expected highlights of Master.

Master teaser is an all round show of Vijay and he performs with ease, looks stylish in the role. Anirudh’s background score takes the teaser to the next level. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady and Andrea will be seen in a crucial role. Xavier Britto is the producer and East Coast Productions are releasing the Telugu version of the film. An official announcement about the film’s release date would be out soon.