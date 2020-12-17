Is Jagan party seeking benefit out of Rs. 33,000 Cr? asks IYR

Ex Chief Secretary IYR Krishna criticised Chandrababu Naidu and supported Jaganmohan Reddy prior to the 2019 AP elections. But, ever since LV Subrahmanyam was ill-treated by Jagan Reddy, IRY became a bitter critic of the YCP. Now, IYR is taking objection to the Jagan regime’s revised cost estimates on Polavaram project.

IYR reminded Jagan Reddy how he and his party leaders said before the elections that the revised costs of Polavaram were aimed at benefitting the then ruling TDP leaders. Strangely enough, the YCP Government was requesting the Centre for approving similar revised estimates. Of this, over Rs. 33,000 Cr was asked only for the land acquisition and the R&R.

IYR asked the Chief Minister whether he was proving his own past allegations false by seeking approval for such a huge R&R package. Obviously, the YCP leaders were also trying to take benefits out of such a heavy package.

The ex CS gave a piece of advice to the Chief Minister, saying that he should give an explanation to the public before going ahead further on the Polavaram R&R package.

