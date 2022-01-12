Megastar waiting for Salman Khan

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with multiple projects that are in shooting mode. He is done with the shoot of Acharya and he is focused on God Father, the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. Mohan Raja is the director and Chiranjeevi wrapped up the major portion of the shoot of God Father. One last schedule of the film is left and the schedule will happen when Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan allocates the dates for the film. The rest of the shoot is completed and the post-production work too is happening for now.

Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo and the actor signed the film last year. The schedule is pushed because of the coronavirus and it may happen once things turn normal. Nayanthara and Satyadev will be seen in other important roles in God Father that is produced by NV Prasad and Ram Charan jointly. Chiranjeevi also completed two schedules of Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s film. Chiranjeevi is in plans to have three releases in 2022. For now, his upcoming movie Acharya is pushed from February 4th release.