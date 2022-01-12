Will KCR invite Chandrababu to Pragathi Bhavan to discuss national politics?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has been inviting leaders of national parties and regional parties to Pragathi Bhavan since January 8 to forge a Front against BJP-led government at the Centre for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He invited CPI and CPM leaders including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Pragathi Bhavan and hosted lunch for them. The Left leaders who met KCR include Sitharam Yechury, D.Raja etc.

KCR on Tuesday invited RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav to Pragathi Bhavan. KCR is planning to invite few more regional party leaders to Pragathi Bhavan to bring all non-BJP parties together to dethrone Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre.

However, doubts surround over whether KCR invites TDP chief and former AP CM N.Chandrababu Naidu to Pragathi Bhavan for discussions on anti-BJP Front.

Naidu fought against NDA and BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Naidu met leaders of various regional parties and attempted to form a Congress-led Front against NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But shockingly, Naidu himself lost AP Assembly polls in 2019 held along with Lok Sabha polls.

Now Naidu is neutral. Neither he is talking in favour of BJP or Congress. Against this backdrop, all eyes are on KCR whether he invites his former boss in TDP Naidu to Pragathi Bhavan or not.

Naidu or TDP is no more a threat to KCR in Telangana unlike earlier. The TDP has vanished in Telangana and there is no scope of its revival in Telangana as entire TDP leader base and cadre base has shifted to TRS.