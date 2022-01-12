Siddharth apologizes for his Rude Joke

Actor Siddharth who has seen several controversies is facing the heat after his comments against the post of Saina Nehwal went viral. The actor was criticized, trolled and several women demanded a ban on the actor. Though the actor wanted to explain the miscommunication about his post, the damage has been done. With nothing much to do, Siddharth took his twitter and issued an apology to Saina Nehwal through an open letter. Here is his open letter:

“Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke, if a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land. I, however, must insist my word play and humor had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth”.