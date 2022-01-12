Balayya next to be titled ‘Jai Balayya’

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently riding high in his career as his recent movie Akhanda became a hit and his OTT show unstoppable has become a trend setting show. Latest update is that his next movie is going to be titled Jai Balayya. Details as follows.

After Akhanda movie, Balakrishna is joining hands with young director Gopichand Malineni who has recently given hit with Ravi Teja. Gopichand Malineni ,who is also a big fan of Balakrishna, is planning to give Jai Balayya as title for this movie. It is known news that Jai balayya song in Akhanda movie was super duper hit. It is a common trend to pick the titles from super hit songs of the same hero. Earlier Chiranjeevi had a title ‘Bavagaru Bagunnara’ for his movie which was actually a hit song from his previous movie Master.

Earlier Chiranjeevi too had a similar title Jai Chiranjeeva but the movie was an average hit. We need to wait and see whether the makers will finalize this Jai Balayya title or not.