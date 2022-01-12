AP Government grants 100 percent Occupancy for Sankranthi

The government of Andhra Pradesh announced to restrict the theatre occupancy to 50 percent and impose night curfews considering the rise in the new cases of Covid-19. The GO is issued last night and these rules will be applicable from January 18th across the state. The theatres can now operate with 100 percent occupancy till January 17th and the night curfew too will be applicable from January 18th. This is a boost for Sankranthi releases like Bangarraju, Rowdy Boys, Super Machi and Hero which are hitting the screens this weekend.

The AP government offered temporary relief for the theatres and the Sankranthi releases finally. The revised GO has been issued last night. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju is the only biggie releasing during the holiday season. Ashish is making his debut with Rowdy Boys and Ashok Galla is making his debut with Hero. Both these films are made on big budgets. Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev is testing his luck with Super Machi. The advance sales for all these films are opened recently.