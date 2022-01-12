Why political scene in Dharmavaram hotting up 2 years before election?

Elections are a good two years away but the political scenario is heating up in Anantapur’s Dharmavaram. Three strong candidates – an ex-MLA, a present MLA and a person who wants to become an MLA in future, are raising the political mercury.

The issue was ignited when G Suryanarayana, the former MLA, who is now in the BJP, leveled serious allegations against sitting MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy. G Suryanarayana, who is a diehard TDP man, is now taking refuge in the BJP. He has furnished some proof and said that the MLA was resorting to irregularities. He alleged that there was land grab and even destruction of the temple for a hidden treasure trove.

He said that the MLA has built a swanky palace on the banks of Dharmavaram lake. He said the palace has a boating facility and houses a horse stable. In his rebuttal, Kethireddy said that the former MLA was leveling all these allegations only for cheap publicity.

The political waters got further muddied when Paritala Sriram, who is the TDP incharge for the constituency, entered the fray. He has attacked both Kethireddy and Gonuguntla Suryanarayana. He said that Suryanarayana was fighting for his existence and political future, while Kethireddy was amassing unlimited wealth. With the hyper activism of all the three key leaders, the Dharmavaram politics are heating up even two years before the actual elections.