AP CID sleuths knock RRR’s door, MP refuses to meet them

Early on Wednesday morning, Narsapur MP and renegade YSRCP leader Raghuramakrishnam Raju had uninvited guests. Four CID officials from Andhra Pradesh landed at his doorstep to serve a notice on him. However, Raghuramakrishnam Raju has not so far come out of his residence to receive the notices.

The CID sleuths from Andhra Pradesh knocked at RRR’s door at about 9 am on Wednesday. It is well-known that RRR has several cases pending against him. But, in view of the Supreme Court’s directions, he cannot be arrested. Sources say it is not known in which connection, the CID sleuths are at RRR’s door.

Sources said that RRR is in consultation with his legal advisors on how to respond to the notices that the AP CID intends to serve. Sources say that the CID officials want RRR to appear and depose before the sleuths in connection with the old cases. Eyewitnesses say that RRR’s advisors are talking to the AP CID sleuths.

RRR has challenged the might of AP CM and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has earlier been arrested. Protesting against the arrests, While securing a bail, RRR has obtained a blanket ban on his arrest from the Supreme Court.