Why is BJP ignoring Adinarayana Reddy in Kadapa?

Is senior political leader and former minister Adinarayana Reddy being sidelined by the BJP? The BJP has not included his name in the 12-member core committee on BJP state affairs in Andhra Pradesh. While all others, who joined the BJP from the TDP, including CM Ramesh and Sujana Chowdary, were included in the team, Adinarayana Reddy has been left out.

Sources say the BJP leadership does not fully trust Adinarayana Reddy. This Kadapa leader, had won as an MLA in 2014 on the YSRCP ticket and then jumped into the TDP to become a minister. In 2019, he contested and lost on a TDP ticket. Since then, he has been in political wilderness. To escape complete marginalization, he has joined the BJP. In fact, the BJP had performed a shade better in Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, which is Adinarayana’s stronghold.

But, the real problem lies in the fact that Adinarayana’s elder brother’s son Bhupen Reddy has joined the TDP. The problem is Bhupen has been proclaimed as the political heir of Adinarayana Reddy. He has also been made incharge of the Jammalamadugu constituency. As a result, the BJP began doubting Adinarayana’s intentions.

The BJP suspects that Adinarayana would go back to the TDP at the time of the 2024 elections. Hence, it has not included him in the core committee. The talk of the town is that Adinarayana Reddy has been denied a position only because his brother’s son Bhupen Reddy is in the TDP. As of now, Adinarayana Reddy is largely silent and has not given vent to his disappointment. At the same time, he is also not spelling out his political strategies.