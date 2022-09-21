Megastar yet to wrap up God Father

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie God Father is announced for October 5th release in Telugu and Hindi languages. The makers kick-started the promotional activities today. The post-production work of the film is in the final stages and a song from the film is yet to be shot. The last pending song will be shot in a specially constructed set in Mumbai. The special item number will be canned from Friday and Warina Hussain will sizzle in this special peppy number.

Megastar will be shown only in the intercuts in this song that happens in the villain’s den. Chota K Naidu will handle the cinematography work for this special song. The trailer of God Father will be out this weekend. Mohan Raja directed this political drama and Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev played the lead roles. Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films are the producers.