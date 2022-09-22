Bigg boss S6 E18 Day 17: Tough run for Captaincy

Bigg boss task for Captaincy – Adavi lo Aata continued today as well. Details as follows

The housemates have clearly understood that they should play the game individually instead of as a team. Housemates belonging to thieves team started stealing the goods of other thieves. Revant got angry after coming to know that his goods were stolen by the other thieves. Then he tried to ensure his own team loses the game. Housemates were awake most of the night to play the game.

When housemates made the game more complex and more physical, Bigg boss reminded them that this is actually a simple game and reiterated the rules. As part of the game, police Inaya was kidnapped by the thieves successfully during her raid. During this scene, Faima slapped Neha. During the next raid, police Marina was kidnapped by the thieves.

The task continues tomorrow again.