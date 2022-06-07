Megastar’s Acharya Final Settlement at Rs 33 Cr

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya ended up as one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema. The film’s director Koratala Siva was responsible for the business deals and he is left in financial crisis. The team decided to save the distributors by returning back huge amount after the film tanked badly. The final settlement for all the distributors is done at Rs 33 crores. Koratala Siva and his team returned back partial amounts for the distributors till date. Chiranjeevi who returned back from his foreign vacation called up Koratala and inquired about the status.

Amazon Prime is yet to repay the pending amount and the makers are waiting to clear the pending dues and they are expected to complete them before the mid of June. Megastar returned back Rs 10 crores from his remuneration and the film’s producer Niranjan Reddy agreed to bear the GST expenses. Koratala Siva will shell out the other pending amount for the distributors. Young Tiger NTR too asked Koratala Siva to clear all the financial stress of Acharya before he commences the shoot of their film. Koratala started working on NTR’s film and the shoot is expected to start in August.