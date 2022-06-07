Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Germany Meeting Updates

Top director Trivikram flew all the way to Germany to meet Superstar Mahesh Babu to narrate the final draft of his next. The narration of the second half is pending from sometime and Trivikram locked the final script after which he flew to Germany. It is heard that Mahesh Babu is extremely impressed with the script and he asked Trivikram to plan the schedules of the film. The shoot of this untitled film is expected to start in July in Hyderabad and Mahesh would join the sets during the last week of July.

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. There are a lot of names speculated for the lead antagonist and the makers kept the name under wraps. Trivikram returned back to Hyderabad and he will plan the schedules of this film. A massive colony set is constructed for the shoot of the film. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and the makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2023. Trivikram is in plans to complete the entire shoot by November.