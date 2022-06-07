Vikram: Hitlist holds well on Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Vikram: Hitlist (dub version of Tamil Vikram) has a strong hold on second Monday in the Telugu States as the collections are 80% of the opening day (Friday). It has collected 1.32 Cr on the Monday taking 4 days total to 6.8 Cr. Theatrical rights are valued at 7 Cr and the film will breakeven today. The film should do 15 Cr share in full run and emerge as a Super Hit.
|Area
|4 days collections
|Nizam
|3.04Cr
|Ceeded
|1cr
|UA
|0.99cr
|Guntur
|0.43cr
|East
|0.38Cr
|West
|0.23Cr
|Krishna
|0.53Cr
|Nellore
|0.24Cr
|Total
|6.84 Cr (13 Cr Gross)