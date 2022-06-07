Vikram: Hitlist holds well on Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Vikram: Hitlist (dub version of Tamil Vikram) has a strong hold on second Monday in the Telugu States as the collections are 80% of the opening day (Friday). It has collected 1.32 Cr on the Monday taking 4 days total to 6.8 Cr. Theatrical rights are valued at 7 Cr and the film will breakeven today. The film should do 15 Cr share in full run and emerge as a Super Hit.

Area 4 days collections Nizam 3.04Cr Ceeded 1cr UA 0.99cr Guntur 0.43cr East 0.38Cr West 0.23Cr Krishna 0.53Cr Nellore 0.24Cr Total 6.84 Cr (13 Cr Gross)