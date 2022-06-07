Title change for Salman Khan and Venky’s Film

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is shooting for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the recent schedule got completed in Mumbai. Tollywood actor Venkatesh will be seen essaying a crucial role in this comic entertainer. The new schedule of the film will kick-start in Hyderabad today and Venkatesh will join the sets in this schedule. As per the latest update, the makers opted out to change the title of the film. The makers have finalized the original title Bhaijaan for the movie.

Farhad Samji is the director and Pooja Hegde is paired up beside Salman Khan in the film. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer and the film releases in December this year. Bhaijaan would be the next release of Salman Khan and the actor is also shooting for Tiger 3. Salman Khan received death threats after the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala and the security for the actor has been beefed up.