Megastar’s Acharya is 30% complete

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Acharya when the coronavirus pandemic attack took place. Chiranjeevi voluntarily called off the shoot before the government issues to cancel the shoot of films. With the spread of coronavirus huge all over, Chiranjeevi decided to resume shoot at the end of this year. The film is now 30% complete. Koratala Siva canned three action episodes for Acharya under the supervision of renowned fight masters Ram-Laxman.

A special song on Chiranjeevi and Regina is canned in a special set. The shoot of the film came to a halt when the unit was busy with the interval episode. The shoot will resume where it was called off. Koratala will first complete the interval episode after which he will start the talkie part of Acharya. Koratala Siva is aiming at summer 2021 release for the movie. Kajal is the leading lady in Acharya and Ram Charan plays a crucial role. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers.