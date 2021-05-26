Megastar’s Oxygen Banks Mission Begins

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan decided to float Oxygen Banks across all the districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As promised the setup and process of Oxygen Banks started in less than a week. The Oxygen Banks are available in the districts of Anantapur and Guntur districts today from 10:30 AM. His team is gearing up to deliver some more oxygen cylinders in the coming days to the other districts of Telugu states. The team of Megastar also are delivering oxygen concentrators to the desired districts. Megastar personally monitored the plans in Chiranjeevi Blood Bank yesterday in Hyderabad and launched the first set of Oxygen banks.

