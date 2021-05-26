YCP 2-year rule under scrutiny of opinion polls

The week between May 23 and May 30 every year becomes a period of celebration for the YSRCP leaders and the YS family loyalists. Clear trends came on May 23, 2019, that Jaganmohan Reddy was going to form the AP Government with a huge majority. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 30 the same year. Now, they are celebrating the completion of two years even as the media started one by one conducting opinion polls.

These opinion polls have put the highs and lows of the Jagan Reddy regime under close scrutiny. They are asking such complicated questions to their readers and respondents that it is going to be a tough time for the ruling party leadership. One question that comes up invariably is how the people are thinking about the YCP’s policy initiatives for industrial development and job creation in the State in the last two years.

Other issues coming up in the questionnaire are whether the respondents would think there was corruption under the present regime and whether the Government was pursuing vengeful politics against the political opponents.

As it is, the people are facing a lot of hardships because of Covid right now. Doubtless to say, the opinion polls would be giving a difficult time for the ruling party leaders to defend their 2-year rule at this critical time.