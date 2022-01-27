Megha Krishna Reddy lands in ‘quid pro quo’ trouble!

Megha Krishna Reddy is the favourite contractor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments irrespective of which political party remains in power in respective states.

Opposition parties while in opposition accuse Megha Krishna Reddy of bribing ruling parties and officials to get contracts of major irrigation and infrastructure projects. After they come to power, those parties also hand over projects to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) owned by Krishna Reddy.

All major projects in AP and Telangana were awarded to Megha group by YSRCP and TRS governments.

But Megha Krishna Reddy has now landed in a ‘quid pro quo’ trouble. He reportedly bore the expenses of the wedding of daughter of Telangana irrigation department special chief secretary Rajat Kumar. The wedding was performed for five days in Taj Group star hotels in Hyderabad in December last year including Taj Falaknuma Palace, Taj Krishna and Taj Deccan.

Bills amounting to lakhs of rupees of star hotels allegedly paid by Megha group are circulating on social media platforms.

Nearly Rs 50 lakh expenditure was incurred on star hotels and of this Megha group paid nearly Rs 23 lakh on the name of an unknown company created by it.

This fuelled speculations that Megha group paid star hotel bills in return for awarding irrigation contracts and this was indeed a ‘quid pro quo’ deal.

It remains to be seen how the Telangana government acts against Rajat Kumar and Megha group in this issue.