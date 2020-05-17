Migrant workers dying due to Govt negligence: TDP

Telugu Desam Party AP President K Kala Venkatrao has expressed concern that lack of facilities was resulting in serious problems to migrant workers who have been walking long distances to reach their native places. The YSR Congress Party Government’s indifference was the reason for the death of three workers in the sweltering heat conditions in a single day yesterday. Mr. Venkatrao deplored that minimum food and water facilities were not being provided to migrant workers who were returning from hundreds of kilometres on foot to their home places in Andhra Pradesh. These workers were facing untold hardships while walking back home along with families and children and absence of proper food and water availability. The AP Government has left these workers to their fate. Moreover, they were being subjected to harassment on the roads. The Government should give financial assistance to the families whose members were dead yesterday unable to withstand hunger and summer heat. Very unfortunately, in these modern civilised times, AP was witnessing a jungle law and dark regime in progress. The fundamental rights of citizens were being crushed in broad daylight. Attacks were being launched on everybody who questioned the unjust acts and policies of Jagan Reddy Government.

Mr. Venkatrao asked what wrong dalit doctor Dr. Sudhakar has committed to get targetted and harassed by the Government and the officials even after his suspension. Obviously, the ruling party was harassing and targeting the dalits because they are reposing their trust and loyalties in the Telugu Desam Party. At a time when the AP people were struggling due to lack of work opportunities because of Coronavirus lockdowns, the State Government has been punishing them with hikes in current tariff and other financial burdens.

The TDP leader demanded that the Government immediately withdraw the hike in current charges and stop increasing taxes on the people in the name of financial crisis. The ruling party should revive all those people welfare programmes like Anna Canteens considering their vital role in solving hunger problems of the poor people.