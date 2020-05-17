Pic Talk: Super hot Rakul Preet Singh

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh has done enough number of Telugu films. After a series of flops, Rakul Preet Singh is not considered for upcoming Telugu projects. She is romancing Nithiin in Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check which happens her only Telugu project. A super hot picture of Rakul is now making rounds which was posted by her on her Instagram page. With a beautiful smile, Rakul Preet Singh looked sizzling hot with a messy hair in the picture. Rakul is also in talks for a couple of Hindi projects and they will be announced post lockdown.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.