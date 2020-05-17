Mahesh Babu’s quarantine looks surprising Tollywood actors

Superstar Mahesh Babu is already 45 years old and all his fans, Tollywood circles are always eager to know about his fitness regime and the diet the actor follows. Mahesh Babu is having an exceptional time with his children during this lockdown time. With a clean shaved look, Mahesh Babu looked much younger than he looks on screen. Tollywood actors who are struggling to maintain the fitness during this lockdown time are surprised to see Mahesh Babu and his charming looks.

Some of them have mistaken and felt that he is Gowtham in some of his recent clicks. The big announcement about Mahesh Babu’s next project arrives on May 31st that marks the birthday of Superstar Krishna. Mahesh will work with Parasuram in his next and the film is a family entertainer that is laced with all the needed commercial ingredients.