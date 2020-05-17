Senani plea to AP to run special buses for migrant workers

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has also reacted on the lathi charge on migrant workers at Tadepalli. He termed it as an unfortunate incident. Both the State and the Central Governments should make coordinated efforts to rescue these workers. It was painful to see incidents like Tadepalli lathi charge. Almost all opposition parties have condemned the incident. The migrant laborers along with their families and children are walking thousands of kilometres to reach their homes. But, they were facing all sorts of harassment on the way in the name of Coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Now, Senani has called for better coordination between the Centre and the State. In the past few days, the Union Government has been claiming how special trains have been run to shift migrant labourers to their homes. But in the ground level, thousands of workers are still going on foot in the highways and roads. Carrying their bags and belongings on their backs and children on shoulders, the workers were facing lots of hardships in this hot summer time.

Pawan made a fervent plea to the State government to take responsibility for migrant workers. They should be given confidence and reassurance. State Government should run special buses to shift them to their native places.