Minister Avanthi Srinivas in soup, audio chat with woman leaked

It’s not even a week since YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu landed in a soup over his ‘leaked audio’ of indulging in ‘sex talk’ with a woman which went viral on social media platforms, one more top YSRCP leader and minister Avanthi Srinivas is facing allegations of indulging in ‘sex talk’ with a woman.

Purported audio of a conversation between Avanthi Srinivas and a woman was ‘leaked’ on Thursday (today), which went viral on social media platforms.

In the audio, the minister was heard insisting on a woman to come and meet him and he will send her back within half-an-hour.

The minister was heard repeatedly forcing her to come and the woman repeatedly telling him not possible to come at that time.

The minister was heard questioning, “Can’t you spend even half-an-hour with me.”

The woman was heard telling that she was at her house and walking in the cellar and not possible to come.

Both were heard cracking double-meaning jokes.

This leaked audio went viral within no time though no one confirmed that it was the voice of minister Avanthi Srinivas.

The minister too is yet to respond on this issue.