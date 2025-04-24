Minister Narayana bats for International Airport in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana stressed on the need for an International Airport in Amaravati, giving weight to the proposal.

Municipal Minister Narayana, who has been meticulously overseeing the construction of Amaravati, pointed out, an international airport is necessary to attract investors and industries to the city.

“International companies and investors will come to Amaravati only if it has international airport. Smart industries will come to the city, if it is has good air connectivity. Therefore we are planning for an International Airport in Amaravati,” said Municipal Minister P Narayana, speaking to the media persons in Amaravati on Thursday.

“Rajiv Gandhi International Aiprort was built at Shamshabad though Hyderabad already had a airport at Begumpet. If Samshabad Airport was not built, then not even 10 percent of flights operating to and from Hyderabad today would have been possible,” explained Minister Narayana drawing comparison between Hyderabad and Amaravati.

AP Municipal Minister added that Govt is exploring possibilities of land pooling and land procurement for acquiring land for the construction of international airport.

As the proposal of international airport in Amaravati has been leading to a debate with both pros and cons being discussed, Municipal Minister’s latest comments hint that Chandrababu Naidu Govt is testing the water over the new idea.