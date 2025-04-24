x
Home > Politics

“Time Has Come to Eliminate Terrorists” – PM Modi’s Strong Warning

Published on April 24, 2025 by swathy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning to those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, promising punishment “beyond their imagination.” Speaking for the first time about the incident, Modi declared that the time has come to wipe out terrorism from its roots.

Addressing a Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhubani, Bihar on Thursday, the Prime Minister described the Pahalgam incident not merely as an attack on tourists but as “an attack on India’s soul.” He vowed that India would identify, hunt down, and eliminate every terrorist involved.

Modi began his speech by paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack, with the entire gathering observing a minute of silence. He expressed that the whole country stands with the affected families during this difficult time and assured that the government is making every effort to support the injured.

“A mother has lost her son, a sister has lost her life partner,” Modi said, highlighting the personal tragedies. He noted that from Kargil to Kanyakumari, every Indian is feeling pain and anger over the attack. The Prime Minister warned that all 140 crore Indians are united in their resolve to break the backbone of terrorist groups.

Modi thanked countries that have stood with India following the attack, expressing gratitude to “everyone who believes in humanity” for their support. He firmly stated that terrorists cannot break India’s spirit of unity through such attacks.

The attack on April 22 in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, claimed 26 lives. The terrorists, dressed in military uniforms, surrounded tourists and fired at them from close range. Among the victims were 25 Indians and one Nepalese citizen, in what has been described as a barbaric act that shocked the nation.During this time, a man was seen carrying a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. A video shows him holding a cake box and avoiding reporters’ questions as he walked to the embassy. The video got mixed reactions online, with many people wondering what he was really carrying.

