Mira Rajput’s emotional wish for Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are married for five years now. The duo seemed very much in love and they are blessed with two children. Shahid too spends ample time for his family from his busy schedules. On the occasion of Shahid and Mira completing five years of their married life, Mira took her Instagram handle to pen an emotional and heart touching message to Shahid along with a picture from the past.

“5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us” posted Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor is busy with Jersey remake which may release next year.