YCP committing scams in pro-poor schemes, says Chandrababu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders of making empty promises only to betray the poorer sections of society after coming to power. Mr. Naidu condemned the demolition of the foundations laid for the houses of poor beneficiaries in Kuppam constituency. It was only after the TDP came to power that pucca houses were being built for the poor families in the State.

Addressing virtually the victims who protested in front of the Kuppam MRO office, the TDP chief said that their party was waging a struggle against corruption in house sites distribution and related land acquisition. As a responsible Opposition, the TDP was fighting for house sites to the poor families. NT Rama Rao dreamt of seeing all poor families to have a permanent house. Prior to that, the poor families were exposed to hot summers and shivering winters due to lack of a strong roof over their heads.

Stating that every poor man should have a confidence to live in his own house, Mr. Naidu said that each house should serve as a big asset. But, there was widespread corruption in housing scheme during 2004-`09. Over 14 lakh houses disappeared with no trace in the United AP state as the leaders encashed the bills without even constructing these houses. At that time, Rs. 5,000 Cr scam was committed in housing scams. Under TDP rule, construction of 10 lakh houses was completed during 2014-`19. The YCP cancelled 4.37 lakh houses as soon as they came to power.

Mr. Naidu pointed out that the TDP gave house sites of nearly 2.5 cents to 3 cents but now the YCP has reduced the size to just 1 cent. The TDP increased the house area from 400 sft to 750 sft. Financial assistance was given for repairs of poor families’ houses also. Mass house warming was done for lakhs of houses meant for poor. The Government should explain why the poor people’s houses were demolished in Kuppam assembly segment.

The TDP chief deplored that after YCP came to power, the assignment lands of BCs, SCs and STs were being taken back forcibly. The housing bills were not being paid. In Kuppam, over 27 SC families’ houses were demolished. The previous government gave an undertaking to each poor family that each house would be built at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh. Housing units were the rights of poor people but this YCP Government was taking the extreme step of cancelling even the house site pattas. The ruling party was committing scams in the allotment of house sites in low-lying lands, flood-prone areas and also in mangroves which are unfit for human habitation.

Mr. Naidu asked the revenue officials how the previous pattas given to the beneficiaries were cancelled. He did not accept the explanation that new house sites would be given to the poor beneficiaries at the same place where their houses were demolished. It seems there was no end to the misdeeds and atrocities under this YCP Government. The pattas were being given to the poor people and their houses were being brought down at the same time. It was unfortunate that such demolitions and atrocities were carried out in the assembly segment of the main Opposition leader and former Chief Minister.

Mr. Naidu said that house construction was taken up for 2,000 families in 8 panchayats in Kuppam segment. For this, 27 acres land was acquired and levelled at a cost of Rs. 100 Cr. Those houses were at various stages of completion. The victims told Naidu that they were facing problems with latest demolitions taken up by the Government. They deplored that the officials demolished the houses after surrendering to the pressure brought by the YCP leaders.

The TDP chief demanded that another Rs. 40,000 each would be required for construction foundations for these houses. The officials should reconstruct the houses and hand over the same to the beneficiaries.