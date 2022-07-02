Mixed response for Vijay Deverakonda’s Bold Look

The makers of Liger released a poster of Vijay Deverakonda sporting a bold look going nude. His fans are thrilled with the look but the poster also got trolled on social media platforms. The poster was compared with Sampoornesh Babu’s Cauliflower poster by some of the netizens. Some of them even compared it with Aamir Khan’s PK first look poster. Some of them even called it the Sexiest Poster Ever. “Rose Rose aise gifts nahi milte” posted Karan Johar. Several celebrities lauded the actor for the pose.

“A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER” posted Vijay Deverakonda along with the poster. The entire shoot of Liger is completed and the film is announced for August 25th release this year. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar jointly bankrolled Liger.