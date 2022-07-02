Ram Charan’s New Look Loading

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is on a break and the actor will resume the shoot of Shankar’s untitled film soon. Ram Charan underwent a makeover and top hair stylist Aalim Hakim designed a new look of the actor and shared it on his social media page. The new and stylish look of Ram Charan for Shankar’s film is designed. Charan plays a dual role in this social drama and the film is expected to release in summer 2023.

Aalim Hakim posted the half picture of Charan in a specially designed hairstyle. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady and a couple of schedules are planned in East Godavari district and Vizag soon. Jayaram, Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is scoring the music.

