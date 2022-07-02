Karan Johar ready with the best guests for Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan happens to be one of the best celebrity talk shows and it was hosted by top filmmaker Karan Johar. The seventh season of Koffee with Karan is all set for streaming and it would be available on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 7th. The promo of the show is out and Karan Johar has a bunch of surprises for sure. Tollywood actress Samantha and actor Vijay Deverakonda will be making it to the show for the first time ever.

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and others will be present for the show. The promo cut looks so interesting and the actors spent some great time on the sets of Koffee with Karan. Karan Johar is an exceptional host and he is flawless. Samantha spoke about unhappy marriages in the show and it is showcased in the promo. Koffee with Karan will also have a rapid-fire round. There are talks that Akshay Kumar and Samantha will be present for the first episode of Koffee with Karan.