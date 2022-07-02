NTR’s script lands in Gopichand’s Hands

Manly Star Gopichand delivered more than half a dozen flops in the recent years. The actor delivered one more flop with Pakka Commercial that released yesterday. The actor is shooting for Sriwass’ film that will release soon. Tamil mass helmer Hari who directed Singham franchise penned a powerful script and narrated it to Young Tiger NTR. The actor loved the script but he informed Hari that he has his dairy full for the next three years.

Instead of waiting for years, Hari approached Gopichand and got a nod from the actor. Hari wanted to direct a straight Telugu film for a long time and he finally locked Gopichand for the film. Hari felt that Gopichand would be a perfect choice for the script and approached the actor. An official announcement about the film too will be made soon.