MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Politics

MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao shows guts

Published on December 26, 2024 by swathy

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao warned Congress Ministers, MLAs and those targeting Andhra people in Hyderabad. Post Allu Arjun issue, as many Congress leaders and fringe elements has been spewing venom on Andhra people, Krishna Rao warned them of serious consequences.

“Congress Ministers and MLAs are behaving very irresponsibly and hurling abuses at Andhra people. Even if some small incident occurs, ruling party leaders are threatening Andhra people. This is completely objectionable. What did Congress MLAs learn in the classes held by Speaker?” questioned Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

“Some MLAs are questioning the contribution of Andhra people and film industry to Hyderabad. Many do not know that it was Congress Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy who convinced film industry personalities and brought Telugu film industry to Hyderabad,” further said Madhavaram Krishna Rao obviously giving counter to Congress MLA Bhupati Reddy, who made derogatory comments against Allu Arjun and Andhra people.

Madhavaram Krishna Rao stressed that not one small incident occurred during 10 years of KCR rule and everyone stayed happily and safely, while the situation has completely deteriorated after Congress came to power.

Pointing out that Andhra people who are born in Hyderabad and strived for Telangana’s growth have equal rights, Madhavaram Krishna Rao warned of severe consequences if anyone, unnecessarily targets Andhra people.

