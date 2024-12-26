MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao shows guts

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao warned Congress Ministers, MLAs and those targeting Andhra people in Hyderabad. Post Allu Arjun issue, as many Congress leaders and fringe elements has been spewing venom on Andhra people, Krishna Rao warned them of serious consequences.

“Congress Ministers and MLAs are behaving very irresponsibly and hurling abuses at Andhra people. Even if some small incident occurs, ruling party leaders are threatening Andhra people. This is completely objectionable. What did Congress MLAs learn in the classes held by Speaker?” questioned Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

“Some MLAs are questioning the contribution of Andhra people and film industry to Hyderabad. Many do not know that it was Congress Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy who convinced film industry personalities and brought Telugu film industry to Hyderabad,” further said Madhavaram Krishna Rao obviously giving counter to Congress MLA Bhupati Reddy, who made derogatory comments against Allu Arjun and Andhra people.

Madhavaram Krishna Rao stressed that not one small incident occurred during 10 years of KCR rule and everyone stayed happily and safely, while the situation has completely deteriorated after Congress came to power.

Pointing out that Andhra people who are born in Hyderabad and strived for Telangana’s growth have equal rights, Madhavaram Krishna Rao warned of severe consequences if anyone, unnecessarily targets Andhra people.