Christmas Season: Pushpa 2: The Rule on the Top

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a solid hit and the film made big money in North India surpassing several Hindi biggies. The film continued to mint huge money and dominate over the Christmas season. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John released yesterday and the film received mixed response. The numbers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are quite higher than the opening numbers of Baby John. The trade experts predicted decent openings for Baby John considering the film’s genre and the commercial aspects. But the film underperformed on day one.

Pushpa 2: The Rule also had an impact on the openings of Baby John. The audience prefered to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule than a Varun Dhawan’s film. Pushpa 2: The Rule is also contributing big numbers from the mass circuits and the single screens in North India. The film was also decent in the Telugu states because of the holiday season. The film will also post decent numbers over the weekend. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is expected to witness a decline today but it may do better over the weekend.