Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Christmas Season: Pushpa 2: The Rule on the Top

Published on December 26, 2024 by swathy

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a solid hit and the film made big money in North India surpassing several Hindi biggies. The film continued to mint huge money and dominate over the Christmas season. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John released yesterday and the film received mixed response. The numbers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are quite higher than the opening numbers of Baby John. The trade experts predicted decent openings for Baby John considering the film’s genre and the commercial aspects. But the film underperformed on day one.

Pushpa 2: The Rule also had an impact on the openings of Baby John. The audience prefered to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule than a Varun Dhawan’s film. Pushpa 2: The Rule is also contributing big numbers from the mass circuits and the single screens in North India. The film was also decent in the Telugu states because of the holiday season. The film will also post decent numbers over the weekend. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is expected to witness a decline today but it may do better over the weekend.

When will Venky's son make his Debut?
