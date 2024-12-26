When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

Victory Venkatesh is one actor who stays away from controversies. His professional and personal life are completely different. His family members are rarely seen and his family gatherings are never exposed. Venky is a spiritual man who always thinks on a positive note. He has three daughters and a son. His son Arjun hasn’t been seen anywhere. He wasn’t present even for the wedding of Naga Chaitanya that took place recently. But a debate took place about the debut of Arjun as an actor.

Venkatesh and his brother Suresh Babu were the guests for Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable. Anil Ravipudi and Meenakshi Chaudhary too joined the shoot to promote their film Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Balakrishna asked about the debut of his son. Venky replied that Arjun is currently in the USA and he is pursuing his education. He also said that Arjun is quite interested in films and he will make his debut at the right time. Venky and Suresh Babu revealed their plans about the debut of Arjun on the show and the episode will be out tomorrow.