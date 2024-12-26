x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

Published on December 26, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress continues its blunders
image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?
image
Christmas Season: Pushpa 2: The Rule on the Top

When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

Victory Venkatesh is one actor who stays away from controversies. His professional and personal life are completely different. His family members are rarely seen and his family gatherings are never exposed. Venky is a spiritual man who always thinks on a positive note. He has three daughters and a son. His son Arjun hasn’t been seen anywhere. He wasn’t present even for the wedding of Naga Chaitanya that took place recently. But a debate took place about the debut of Arjun as an actor.

Venkatesh and his brother Suresh Babu were the guests for Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable. Anil Ravipudi and Meenakshi Chaudhary too joined the shoot to promote their film Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Balakrishna asked about the debut of his son. Venky replied that Arjun is currently in the USA and he is pursuing his education. He also said that Arjun is quite interested in films and he will make his debut at the right time. Venky and Suresh Babu revealed their plans about the debut of Arjun on the show and the episode will be out tomorrow.

Next Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne Previous Christmas Season: Pushpa 2: The Rule on the Top
else

TRENDING

image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

Latest

image
Congress continues its blunders
image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?
image
Christmas Season: Pushpa 2: The Rule on the Top

Most Read

image
Congress continues its blunders
image
MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao shows guts
image
Tollywood Industry Meets Telangana CM: A Positive Step Forward ?

Related Articles

MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024 Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree