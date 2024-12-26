x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne

Published on December 26, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress continues its blunders
image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?
image
Christmas Season: Pushpa 2: The Rule on the Top

Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a 20% match fee fine on Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli following an on-field incident during the boxing Day Test against Australia. The incident resulted in Kohli also receiving one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

The confrontation occurred during the first day of play when Kohli and Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne were involved in an unexpected physical contact. During the 11th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli collected the ball and was moving towards the non-striker’s end while Labuschagne was heading to the striker’s position. The two players brushed shoulders, leading to a heated exchange of words between them.

The situation required immediate intervention from Usman Khawaja and the on-field umpires, who stepped in to prevent the incident from escalating further. Following the clash, there was widespread speculation about potential disciplinary action against Kohli, with some former players suggesting he might face a match ban.

Labuschagne, however, has downplayed the significance of the incident in his post-match comments. “We both got a bit emotional in the moment,” he explained. “I didn’t notice Virat coming as I was adjusting my gloves. These things happen in cricket. It’s not a big issue.”

After reviewing the incident, the ICC determined that Kohli had violated Level 1 of their Code of Conduct. While the immediate penalty was limited to the fine and single demerit point, it’s worth noting that accumulating four demerit points within a 24-month period would result in a one-match suspension for Kohli.

Next Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Previous When will Venky’s son make his Debut?
else

TRENDING

image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?

Latest

image
Congress continues its blunders
image
Venky croons for Sankranthiki Vastunnam
image
Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee After Clash with Labuschagne
image
When will Venky’s son make his Debut?
image
Christmas Season: Pushpa 2: The Rule on the Top

Most Read

image
Congress continues its blunders
image
MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao shows guts
image
Tollywood Industry Meets Telangana CM: A Positive Step Forward ?

Related Articles

MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024 Alekhya Taraka Rathna Christmas 2024 Celebrations PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Wedding Album Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree