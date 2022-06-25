MLC hails CM over naming Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema Dst.

Ruling YSR Congress MLC and former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Konaseema district after Dr. B R Ambedkar and stated it as a historical moment.

The former minister said that the decision of naming Konaseema district as Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district is exactly reflecting the constitutional spirit. He said Ambedkar was a great leader, who is not confined to any particular region or caste but a notable figure to the entire country.

Referring to the protest rallies and violence reported in Amalapulam over the issue, the former minister said some vested interests were responsible for the violence in Konaseema and slammed Pawan Kalyan for not condemning the attack on houses of Dalit Minister and BC MLA. He stated that people knew who was behind the attacks and advised both TDP and Jana Sena leaders to refrain from cheap politics. The MLC stated that it was evident from the reaction of Opposition TDP and Janasena over violence in Amalapuram that it was their conspiracy and questioned their stand on naming Konaseema district after Dr B R Ambedkar.

He slammed Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, and a section of media for creating an unnecessary ruckus by politicizing the issue. He urged the public to keep away from such evil politicians, especially Naidu who is Anti-Dalit, Anti-BC, and Anti-Minorities.

He regretted that the opposition leaders were encouraging communal unrest in the state for their own political gains. He held both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan responsible for the violence in Amalapuram opposing Dr Ambedkar’s name for the district.