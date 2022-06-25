Is trouble brewing in the Kesineni family?

The Vijayawada’s Kesineni family is in the news this week for a wrong reason. The news is that the Kesineni brothers are in fighting mode. However, it is not clear whether the two are really at loggerheads.

Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani is the two-time Lok Sabha member from Vijayawada won on TDP ticket. His brother Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni has been a successful realtor in Hyderabad. The siblings were on good terms until the news came that they had become poles apart.

It is a known fact that Nani is not happy with the party leadership and has been keeping away from the party activities. He was first disappointed with the leadership denying him the Parliamentary Party leadership after the 2019 elections. Later, he was upset with the party leadership not acting against his critics and rivals in the party in Vijayawada.

While former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao is equally strong even after losing the 2019 elections, senior leaders K Nagul Meera and Buddha Venkanna have turned against Nani. They have even openly criticised Nani causing him embracement.

After these developments, Kesineni Nani has been inactive in the party. It is said that Nani’s indifferent attitude seems to have given a chance for the party leadership to set its eye on Nani’s brother Chinni and lure him with a better position in the party.

Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh have reportedly held talks with Chinni and have even offered the Lok Sabha seat if Nani refuses to contest. Perhaps this is the reason why Nani is said to have hinted at similar treatment to the Nara family or even the TDP leadership.

“I will give you what you give me. If my enemy is your friend, remember your enemy will be my friend.” This is what Kesineni Nani had said in a meeting with the party leaders indicating the intervention of Naidu and Lokesh in his family.