MLC polls boost TRS, brighten chances in N.Sagar bypoll!

The results of graduate MLC polls for two seats in Telangana are yet to be announced though the counting of votes is still going on for the past three days since March 17.

However, the incomplete results of MLC polls have boosted the confidence of TRS ahead of Nagarjunasagar byelection on April 17.

While the majority opinion in political and media circles was that TRS would be washed away in MLC polls as educated class, graduates, students and employees, who are voters in these elections are angry at TRS and will not vote for TRS. This was reflected in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections in 2020-end.

But all these theories proved wrong in the MLC polls after the completion of counting of first preference votes.

TRS is leading in both seats. The counting of second preference votes is now taking place.

Whatever may be the final results of MLC elections, the TRS leaders claim that the majority of the voters in MLC polls voted for TRS by casting their first preference votes which shows that there is no anti incumbency in Telangana as being projected by opposition parties.

They say that the MLC polling trend clearly shows that Telangana people still rally behind TRS and KCR and this will be repeated even in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

KCR is planning to announce the name of the TRS candidate for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll after the Assembly session on March 26.