Amaravathi farmers shocker to Jagan govt in CID probe

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy got a shocker from the Amaravathi farmers during the investigation by AP CID officials on the Amaravati land scam today (Friday).

The CID sleuths called Amaravathi farmers, especially dalit farmers to Tadepalli police station for inquiry on Amaravathi land scam and alleged irregularities by previous TDP government on pooling of assigned lands for Amaravathi capital city.

However, the Dalit farmers categorically told CID officials that no one had taken their assigned lands forcibly and they handed over their assigned lands to state government on their own for the construction of Amaravathi capital city and that they had received compensation from the state government for giving away their lands.

This shocked CID officials who expected to gather evidence against former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and fix him in this case by submitting evidence to the AP High Court. The CID team expected that if they gather evidence against Naidu, it will make CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy very happy but all their expectations proved wrong.

Instead, the dalit farmers threatened to lodge SC, ST Atrocities Act against YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who complained to CID that previous CM Chandrababu forcibly took Dalit lands for Amaravathi based on which CID filed FIR against Chandrababu and former municipal minister P Narayana.

The CID teams also called the previous Guntur joint collector and then CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar for inquiry but could not gather any evidence against Naidu.