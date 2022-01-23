MM Keeravani to score music for K.T. Kunjumon’s ‘Gentleman 2’

Renowned Tamil film producer K.T. Kunjumon on Sunday announced that one of India’s finest music directors, MM Keeravani, would be scoring the music for his upcoming film, ‘Gentleman 2’.

Taking to Twitter, the producer posted a picture of him honouring the music director and said: “I proudly announce that the iconic legend of Indian cinema, MM Keeravani garu, will be the music director of my Gentleman Film International’s ‘Gentleman 2’. Gold coin winners will be announced.”

On Saturday, the producer had announced a contest for fans on Twitter. He had asked fans to guess the legendary musician who would be scoring music for his film.

The producer had said that three lucky people from among those who tweeted the name of the music director correctly with the hashtag #G2MusicDirector would be chosen and rewarded with a gold coin each.

Kunjumon, who is known for having produced a number of blockbusters in Tamil including the Prabhu Deva-starrer ‘Kadhalan’ and the Vineeth and Abbas-starrer ‘Kadhal Desam’, is credited with having introduced Shankar as a director with ‘Gentleman’.

The producer, who had stopped producing films after 1999, announced his comeback recently, saying that he would be making the sequel to his blockbuster ‘Gentleman’.

Accordingly, the producer is now busy finalising the core team of ‘Gentleman 2’ and has announced music director MM Keeravani, who is known for having scored music for pan Indian blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’, as the first member of the team.