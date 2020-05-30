Modi in ‘Unlock Mode’, hotels, places of worship open from June 8

The Modi government seems to be slowly moving from ‘lockdown’ to unlock path. On Saturday, the Union government further extended the lockdown till June 30 in containment zones, but relaxed several lockdown regulations in non-containment zones.

In phase one of Unlock 1, the central government has allowed restaurants, hotels and places of worship can open from June 8.

Night curfew has been eased. Curfew in the nights will be from 9 pm to 5 pm as against earlier 7 pm to 6 am. No permits are required for inter-state movement, and unrestricted movement of goods and people has been permitted.

With the central government permitting places of worships to open from June 8, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) could formulate a strategy for reopening the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara for ‘darshans’ to devotees in the first phase. Initially, the TTD may allow only the residents of Tirumala and Tirupati to have darshan.