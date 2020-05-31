Rana and Miheeka opts for a simple wedding: Date Locked

Rana Daggubati surprised everyone with the announcement that he is all set to get married. He found out that Miheeka Bajaj is his right partner and the engagement ceremony took place recently. Rana and Miheeka come from big families and they wanted to celebrate the wedding in a grand manner initially. There are rumors that the big fat wedding takes place in December once the situations of coronavirus calm down.

But in a surprising move, Rana and Miheeka decided to go for a simple wedding and the duo will tie the knot on August 8th. The wedding would be a family affair strictly and all the government issued guidelines will be followed. It is unclear about the venue and it will be finalized soon. Considering the situations, Rana is not sure of hosting a wedding reception for the film fraternity and his friends. He completed the shoot of Aranya and is busy with Viraata Parvam which is in the final stages of shoot.