Jagan Govt playing cat and mouse game with AP High Court?

AP Government’s Advocate General has said Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has illegally appointed himself as State Election Commissioner based on the High Court order. He says the restoration of Ramesh Kumar is left to the State government as per the court order. After this, State Election Commission Secretary has issued a statement withdrawing Ramesh Kumar taking charge as SEC. Now, the Government says since it is the implementing authority of the court orders, it can take its own sweet time to use its right of appeal in higher court. The Jagan Reddy regime has been displaying the same defiance against each and every High Court order. It was clear in respect of the YCP flag colours on Government buildings and also English medium in government schools.

The High Court gave a landmark, final judgement in Ramesh Kumar case. It has also termed appointment of SEC Kanagaraj as highly objectionable and untenable since it has dismissed the Ordinance concerned as unconstitutional. The High Court has listed out lots of points finding fault with the Government.

Advocates fraternity, opposition parties and civil society hailed the judgement as a victory for democracy and a slap for Jagan Reddy Government. All their enthusiasm was gone as once again AP Government defied High Court orders and caused removal of SEC Ramesh Kumar a second time. Analysts say Jagan Reddy regime is obviously playing a dangerous cat and mouse game with the judiciary. Especially, it is reversing each and every order of the High Court just as it has reversed all tenders and development and welfare of previous TDP rule.