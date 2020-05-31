Title Poster: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be next working with Parasuram and the film is a social drama that marks the 27th film of Mahesh. On the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birthday, the film has been officially announced. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the title locked and the title poster is unveiled on the occasion. A glimpse of the new hairstyle of Mahesh Babu is revealed through the poster. The female lead is yet to be finalized and the other cast will be announced soon. Thaman is the music director and PS Vinod is the cinematographer.

Though the makers wanted to have a grand launch, the plans are averted and the announcement was made. The regular shoot will commence from September as per the update. Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Enterainment will produce this film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for summer 2021 release.